Carrick-on-Suir man is elected president of Association of Irish Musical Societies

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's Seamus Power has been elected the new national president of the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS).

He was elected to the top position at the AIMS annual general meeting in the Horse & Jockey Hotel near Thurles on Sunday. He is the first Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society member to become national president of AIMS and can serve in the post for a maximum of two years.

Seamus has been Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society AIMS representative at national level for several years and was the organisation's vice president of AIMS for the past two years.

One of his tasks as AIMS President will be to present the prizes to winning musical society's and their performers at the Association's prestigious annual awards ceremony in Killarney later this year.

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society PRO Caolan Deehy-Power said this was a proud day for Seamus, his family, the Musical Society and town of Carrick-on-Suir.

"We would like to wish Seamus all the best in his new position. All his hard work on behalf of the Society, AIMS and all musical societies in Ireland has not gone unnoticed."