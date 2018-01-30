Foreign currency stolen in Tipperary Town burglary 

Burglars stole foreign currency valued at around €1000 from a house in Tipperary Town last week.

The money stolen from the house at Springfield, Tipperary was Sterling and Australian dollars.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said the house was burgled between last Monday, January 22 and last Wednesday, January 24 while the occupants were away.

He said gardai have notified banks about the theft of the foreign currency as part of their investigation.

He appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Springfield area of Tipperary between January 22 and 24 or has any information that may assist their investigation to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.