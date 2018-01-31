Revamp plan for Carrick-on-Suir's Sean Kelly Square goes on public display

The public's views are being sought on a planning application for a radical revamp of the streetscape of Carrick-on-Suir's Sean Kelly Square and West Gate, which is now on public display.

The €67,000 public realm and road safety improvement plan prepared by design consultants last year went on public display in Co. Council offices today (Wednesday, January 31) and will remain on display until Wednesday, February 28.

The Part 8 planning application proposes the removal of nine parking spaces at Sean Kelly Square and two at the junction of Bridge Street and West Gate; realignment and resurfacing of the road carriageway to improve traffic flow and slow vehicle speeds and construction of kerb build-outs to create a public realm area.

It also proposes footpath widening and resurfacing to facilitate the movement of pedestrians; the creation of pedestrian crossings; modernising public lighting; the relocation of road gullies and connections and the lowering and protection of underground services where required.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Administrator Martin Nolan told last Thursday's meeting of the District's councillors that the public realm plan will be displayed in the Co. Council offices in Clonmel and Nenagh It can also be viewed at the Council's office at New Street, Carrick-on-Suir and Carrick-on-Suir Library. It is also going to be available on the Council's website.

Carrick-on-Suir Business Association has agreed to circulate copies of the plan to all its member businesses. A COSBA spokesman said the Association will also assist business owners, who wish to lodge a written submission to Tipperary Co. Council.

Meanwhile, the Co. Council is planning to organise an information day about the plan in Carrick-on-Suir in February. The deadline for submissions is 4.30pm on March 14. Further details on the plan and public consultation process are outlined in a public notice on page 46 of this week’s edition of The Nationalist in shops today.