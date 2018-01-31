Emergency services attending fire at Clonmel pub

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a fire at a well know pub in Clonmel this morning (Wednesday, January 31).

Two units of the fire brigade attended a fire at The Manor Pub.

The fire was brought under control and no injuries have been reported.

There are some traffic delays in the area, along the quay and Joyces Lane (linking O’Connell Street with the quays).

