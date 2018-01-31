Revenue warning on buying illegal alcohol - it can be poisonous and dangerous

Revenue have warned anyone tempted to buy cheap alcohol or tobacco products from an irregular source of supply, that there is a high possibility that they are buying counterfeit and dangerous products.

Counterfeit alcohol often contains high quantities of methanol, a poisonous chemical that can cause breathing difficulties, liver damage or blindness; and isopropyl alcohol, a chemical solvent commonly found in nail varnish remover.

This warning following the seizure of alcohol and cigarettes in Co. Cork on Tuesday.

Revenue officers, assisted by Gardaí carried out a search under warrant of a house near Macroom.

Counterfeit cigarettes seized by Revenue.

During the search and assisted by Revenue detector dog Harvey, Revenue seized a total of 315 litres of alcohol in various stages of production, along with the production apparatus, tanks and containers.

A car was also seized along with 4,500 contraband cigarettes branded ‘West’, ‘Rothmans’ and ‘Marlboro’; and 6.5kgs of tobacco branded ‘Amber Leaf’ and ‘West’.

The potential retail value of the alcohol, cigarettes and tobacco seized is approximately €17,200 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €12,100

During this intelligence led operation, a cash amount of €6,295 which is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity, was detained in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Two Polish nationals, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, were interviewed and investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

These recent seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal and counterfeit alcohol in the shadow economy. If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.