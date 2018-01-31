Tipperary's top debaters St. Anne's off to All Ireland final

Students from St. Anne's inTipperary Town are celebrating an impressive triumph after winning a Gael Linn regional debating title.

The St. Anne's team pulled off a fantastic victory at the regional final of Comórtas an Phiarsaigh Gael Linn 2018.

The event took place in the Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown on Thursday, 25 January.

Comórtas an Phiarsaigh is a national debating competition organised annually by Gael Linn for second level schools nationwide, with funding from Foras na Gaeilge.

Teams from Coláiste Íde agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale, Laurel Hill Secondary School, Limerick, St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary Town and Sacred Heart College, Carrignavar, contested the senior debate.

This time, the teams had a chance to air their views on the topical motion, ‘Tugann na mórmheáin chumarsáide in Éirinn léargas cruinn ar a bhfuil ag tarlú!’ ( The mass media in Ireland give a true account of what’s happening ! ), and unsurprisingly, there were plenty of allusions to ‘fake news’ throughout!

Again, choosing the winners posed a challenge for the adjudicators, but in the end, it was the Tipperary Town talkers (Eve Ní Dhonnabháin, Ellie Ní Dhonnchú and Ciara de Búrca ) who emerged victorious.

Teachers Máire Ní hAodha and Niamh Ní Riain have mentored the team through the various heats to this regional success.

Recognising the high standard of debating achieved by all the participants, Gael Linn presented awards to each speaker on the night.

St. Anne’s now progress to the All Ireland Final of the competition, due to take place in March.

Organiser Jamie Ó Tuama comments: “This year marks Gael Linn’s 65th anniversary and we are very pleased with the level of entries in Comórtas an Phiarsaigh and delighted with the high standard of debating skills shown by students. We are greatly indebted to teachers for their enthusiastic support for the debating competition”.