Cashel loses former Mayor Dan Dillon 

Cashel has lost a leading figure in the community with the sad death of former Mayor Dan Dillon.

Dan was a hard working member of Cashel Lions Club, a former Town Councillor and a retired member of An Garda Sionchána.

He passed away yesterday, Wednesday, January 31, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Dan served as an independent member of Cashel Town Council from his first election in 1999 until 2014, when the town council was abolished.

He was proud to be Mayor of Cashel in 2005.

Dan was also a member of Cashel Lions Club.

Originally from Bruff, Co LImerick, Dan had lived in Cashel at Deerpark Road. He is sadly missed by his loving wife Una, son Paul, daughter Barbara, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Frances, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Dan will be reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour tomorrow, Friday, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.



