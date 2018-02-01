A Tipperary town looks back at its first London reunion for emigrants

In 1968 the Fethard Legion of Mary reached out to the many emigrants who had to leave Fethard for work in England.

The highlight of theyear was the first re-union of Fethard and Killusty people in England organised by the Praesidium. This was held on May 3, in Knights of St. Colombas Club, Landsdowne Road, Holland Park, London, W.11.

This function was attended by 160 people from Fethard and Killusty. From every point of view it was an outstanding success and a night to remember.

Many old friendships were renewed, former school pals met again, some after a lapse of 30 years.

Pictured above at the event were - Back (from left): Ellen Walsh, Paddy Tobin, Jimmy Coffey, Jimmy Mullins, Paddy Lonergan, Ann Lonergan, Michael Coffey, Michael Browne. Front (from left): Tommy O'Connell and Moira McInerney.

The general opinion of those present was that it should be made an annual event.

A Legion report at the time read – “This has been decided and arrangements have been made to hold the 1969 re-union on Friday, May 2, 1969, in the Knights of St. Colombas Club, 11 Landsdowne Road, Holland Park.

“We regret if anyone didn’t receive invitations to the re-union. we rely on you to keep us up to date with any changes in address.”

The number of active Legion of Mary members in the parish in 1968 were: eight seniors, twenty-two intermediates, and thirty juniors. Two members went on the Apostalate (a form of evangelistic work), one to England and the other to Rome.

Today, the Legion of Mary is still active in Fethard & Killusty Parish, with nine senior members. Weekly meetings are held on Monday evenings in the Augustinian House, Fethard. New members are always welcome. Contact the Augustinian Abbey for further details at Tel: (052) 6131273.