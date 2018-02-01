Tipperary services for the elderly funding boost

The HSE is to introduce measures to develop community services and access to the services for older people in South Tipperary .

Funding of €450,000 has been announced for the HSE's South East Community Healthcare services targeting services for older people in South Tippeary.

The funding, approved for 2018 and 2019, is designed to enhance initiatives for integrated care pathways between community services and South Tipperary General Hospital.

"In particular, relevant to this additional funding, is the development of an Integrated Care Programme for Older People which will aim to address peoples’ needs in the community as far as possible and thus avoid hospital admissions," said the HSE statement.

In a separately funded initiative, the South Tipperary Community Intervention Team was officially launched in December 2016 with three treatment centres – one of which is located on the campus in Cashel.

"This is a nurse-led professional team that provides nursing care to patients in a community setting. The service provides high-quality nursing care in the community for a short period, by working together with patients, carers and other professionals. Thanks to the provision of this service, many patients can return to their homes earlier from hospital. It also provides GPs with another option of care within the community as an alternative to the acute hospital," said the HSE spokesperson.

Our Lady’s Hospital Cashel was originally part of the acute health service delivery in South Tipperary. Following the centralisation of acute hospital services for the area to one site in Clonmel in 2007, the former Our Lady’s Hospital was developed over two phases as a centre for non-acute health care services.

The campus and main building (including the former Our Lady’s Hospital) has a range of diverse primary care and community orientated services tending to the people of Cashel and surrounding areas. The services range from those operating on a 24-hour day, seven days a week basis to those that use the facility in Cashel as a base to provide care in peoples' homes and communities. The teams based in Cashel health campus include Primary Care Teams, Home Support Services and Disability Services that provide services across a number of care groups to the population of Cashel and surrounding areas. These services continue to have a significant role in supporting all age groups, and in particular older adults, who are discharged from hospital with ongoing non-acute care needs and in preventing admission to hospital.