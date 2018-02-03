No fines issued for dog fouling in Clonmel last year

Ten litter fines were issued in the Clonmel area last year but none for dog fouling.

That was confirmed by Tipperary County Council's administrative officer in Environment, Mary Carroll, at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Ms. Carroll admitted that dog fouling was an enormous problem but dog owners needed to be caught in the act in order for fines to be issued, and that proved very difficult.

She said that in an effort to combat the problem early morning patrols had been carried out in Cashel and it was hoped to do likewise in Clonmel in the spring.

Stencils had been placed on footpaths in several areas.

John O'Neill was the only dog warden in the south of the county, and Ms Carroll also confirmed that the Gardaí and the litter warden had the power to issue fines for dog fouling.

"Litter and dog fouling are the plague of our beautiful country", said Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose.

Excrement from dogs and humans was the same in terms of the diseases it carried, and the message didn't seem to be getting out to dog owners.

Some were great to clear up after their pets but others were continually offending, she said.

People with walking sticks, wheelchairs and children's buggies were bringing it into their homes and shops.

Cllr. Martin Lonergan said they needed a plan other than putting signs on footpaths.

Dog fouling was horrendous and an ongoing issue in towns and villages. Several wheelchair users had complained to him about it.

The Council’s Director of Services Sean Keating said that people needed to be aware of their responsibilities as dog owners.

CCTV had been provided in some places but there could be a problem identifying individuals, and there was also a question about its legality.