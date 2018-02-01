Tipp farmers invited to donate cattle for Cashel Mart auction in aid of Alzheimer Society 

An appeal has gone out to Tipperary farmers to donate calves and cattle for a charity auction at Cashel Mart in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Fifteen calves and bullocks have so far been donated for the auction that takes place at 2pm on Saturday, February 10.

The fundraiser is being organised by John O'Brien from Mount Melleray in conjunction with the 38-strong Grass Girls team, who broke a world record last August as the first all-female silage harvesting crew. Six of the Grass Girls hail from Co. Tipperary, including Alison Hunt of Cashel Mart.

John O'Brien said the livestock auction at Cashel Mart is a follow-up fundraiser to the world record set at the Mount Mellerary Community Silage Weekend, which collected €14,000 for the Alzheimer Society.

The proceeds have helped fund the purchase of a bus for the Alzheimer's Day Care Centre in Clonmel, which caters for Alzheimer's patients from counties Tipperary and Waterford.

The Alzheimer Society is a charity close to John's heart as his father Michael, suffered from the disease in the last years of his life.

John has personally donated a three-month old Hereford bullock to the auction. He has named the bullock Ray after RTE television and radio presenter Ray D'Arcy.

"Ray will be the star of the show at the auction and I am hoping a business or factory will purchase him as a mascot. I am promoting him big time," he said.

He urged farmers throughout Tipperary to consider donating an animal for the auction.

Alison Hunt said 15 calves and cattle have so far been donated and she hopes to have about 30 animals going under the hammer on February 10.

"We have donated a Scottish Highland bullock called Archie and we will also have a signed Irish rugby jersey to auction. I announced information about the auction at last Saturday's Cashel Mart and two farmers from Killenaule and near Cashel donated animals. We hope in the next week or so to get another five to ten livestock."

John stressed that all proceeds from the auction will go directly to the charity and the event is being organised solely by volunteers. He paid tribute to Cashel Mart for waiving all charges, including the cost of supplying staff at the event.

He pointed out that their volunteers can collect any animals donated for the auction on the morning of the event.

Anyone interested in donating cattle for the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland auction at Cashel Mart should contact John O'Brien at (087) 2542596 or Cashel Mart at (062) 62500.