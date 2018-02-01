BREAKING-Tipperary farm tragedy claims life of man in his late sixties

A man in his late sixties has died in a farm accident  near Ardfinnan.

The accident occurred shortly after 1pm  when the man was on a farm using  a tractor and tailor working with hay .The accident took place on a farm at Castlegrace, a townsland  situated between  Ardfinnan and Clogheen.

The deceased is a married man with a grown up family.The emergency services were at the scene and it is  understood that a team of inspectors  from the Health and Safety Authority are on their way to the scene.

It is the second fatal farm accident of the year in the country and both of them  have taken place in County Tipperary.The first fatal farm accident happened on the 21st January  on a farm in Nenagh and claimed the life of a fifteen year old boy, Patrick McCormack.