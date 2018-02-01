BREAKING-Tipperary farm tragedy claims life of man in his late sixties

A man in his late sixties has died in a farm accident near Ardfinnan.

The accident occurred shortly after 1pm when the man was on a farm using a tractor and tailor working with hay .The accident took place on a farm at Castlegrace, a townsland situated between Ardfinnan and Clogheen.

The deceased is a married man with a grown up family.The emergency services were at the scene and it is understood that a team of inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority are on their way to the scene.

It is the second fatal farm accident of the year in the country and both of them have taken place in County Tipperary.The first fatal farm accident happened on the 21st January on a farm in Nenagh and claimed the life of a fifteen year old boy, Patrick McCormack.