Carrick-on-Suir school kids to star in television show 

Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire students are about to become TV stars as their school is to be featured on the TG4 show "Cleas Act".

It is one of 12 schools throughout the country chosen for the upcoming series of the Irish language version of RTE's School Around the Corner show.

Forty-five pupils ranging from First Class to Sixth Class from the Carrickbeg-based Gaelscoil will travel to the RTE studios in Donnybrook in Dublin next Wednesday, February 7 for filming of the show.

Teacher Siobhán Ní Chonaill said after viewing the show last year she applied to Tyrone Productions, the company that makes "Cleas Act" for the pupils of Gaelscoil Carraig na Siuire to star in one of its programmes.

A film crew visited the school for a day in December and did some filming.

"It was a like an audition. We heard back from them the following week. Twelve schools were picked for the 12 weeks of the series. We were delighted to be chosen."

Two days of filming at the school were done before Christmas during which pupils did a work shop with the band “Seo Linn” learning to sing a pop song in Irish, which they will perform at the studio recording session.

A choir of 34 pupils will sing Shawn Mendes song "Nothing Holding Back" for the show while a group of 8 students will perform a dance routine to the Jungle Book theme song.

Ms Ní Chonaill said another group of students will be interviewed by the show's presenters Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile and Stiofán O'Fearail.

"The show is being filmed in the studio where the Late Late Toy Show is filmed so the kids are very excited. It's a big deal for them," she told The Nationalist.

"The whole process, like seeing the cameras, has been really exciting for them. We are really enjoying it."

Ms Ní Chonaill thanked Megan Raggett of Carrick-on-Suir based Rising Stars Variety Group and Karen O'Dwyer of Kool School Health & Fitness in Clonmel for helping the students to prepare for their television appearance.

She pointed out that taking part in the show has encouraged the students to speak Irish.

"All the camera men and crew have lovely Irish and they are telling us there is a lot of opportunities in TG4 for people who speak Irish. It has been really encouraging and inspirational for our kids. It has been a brilliant experience and we are really looking forward to the day out.”