Motor racing fans to flock to Carrick-on-Suir tomorrow for Willie Loughman Forest Rally 

Sixty-two motor racing crews will take part in Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club's annual Willie Loughman Memorial Forest Rally that starts at the Mill River Business Park in Carrick-on-Suir at 11am tomorrow Saturday, February 3.

The rally's competitors hail from all over Ireland and as far a field as the US. They will race over six stages in Gurteen Forest near Kilsheelan, the Anner Forest near Slievenamon, Clondonnell Wood near Rathgormack and Ahenny Wood near Faugheen.

Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and Willie Loughman was one of its founder members. He had a special interest in cars pace making through the woodlands of the Suir Valley and so the forest rally was subsequently named in his honour.

The Club has organised an extra special and challenging rally to mark the 60th anniversary. It will be an exciting spectacle for all rally fans with the night time stages split into three.

James Coleman, Clerk of the Course, welcomes the public to the race. “We have put a huge amount of time, effort and thought into the2018 Willie Loughman Forest Rally to bring something different to all our competitors and supporters in celebrating our 60th year. Competitors and spectators won’t be disappointed," he said.