Tipperary farm death: Clogheen man named

A Tipperary farmer who died following a farm accident yesterday (Thursday) has been named.

He was Patsy Coffey, from Castlegrace, Clogheen.

A hugely popular man in the area, Patsy will be missed very much.

“He was a lovely man,” his friend PJ English told The Nationalist. The men met every morning when Patsy went into Clogheen to buy a newspaper.

Patsy loved politics and was always eager to have a chat about current events. He served as chairman of the Castelgrace Fianna Fail Cumann for many years.

A member of the Duhill Drama Society Patsy was, in recent years, the star of many shows as the MC for the night and would have patrons laughing before the show would even start! After many years of making the MC role his own, Patsy took on a dramatic role again in the society’s play, just before Christmas.

Patsy was also a familiar face every Sunday morning at the 9am mass in Clogheen, where he would ‘have the craic’ with his friends and neighbours before and after mass, and would have a great chat with the priest afterwards too.

He liked to play cards and was a regular at the 45 Drive in Clogheen every Wednesday night, as well as a regular at the Duhill weekly game.

He was an employee of Moy Isover for many years.

Patsy was married to Patrica and is also survived by their two sons and one daughter. He was predeceased by his brothers Gerry and, only last year, Mickey.

His parents were the popular Castlegrace couple Pa and Terry Coffey.

Patsy died on Thursday following an accident on the family farm. His funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.