Clonmel family to soar through the air in 100mph zipliner to aid children in need

Clonmel businesswoman Tracey O’Keeffe and her family are limbering up for a courageous challenge and calling on adventure enthusiasts across the South East to join them.

This April, they will fly!

The intrepid family will soar through the skies at speeds in excess of 100mph when they take on the fastest zip line in the world in aid of national child protection charity, the ISPCC.

The charity, which provides services including Childline, is presenting supporters with an exhilarating opportunity to hurtle over scenic Snowdonia, Wales, by taking part in Zip World Velocity on Saturday April 21st.

The prospect of this day trip with a difference has already piqued the interest of many with a thirst for adventure – including Ms. O’Keeffe, who owns and runs Play and Learn Creche and Montessori on the Cahir Road in Clonmel, along with her daughters Rebecca (24) and Rachel (18) and son Matthew (20).

Tracey O’Keeffe said: “When my 18-year-old daughter Rachel spotted the ISPCC’s Zipline Challenge and suggested we take it on, we decided to do it and we’re going to give it our all.

“I work with children every day and I meet their parents and carers every day. My husband and I have also been involved in fostering children. It upset me, therefore, to read that over 1,000 children contacted Childline on Christmas Day. It’s terrible to think there are children out there who are cold and hungry and to whom Santa doesn’t arrive.

“The Zipline looks very impressive. Even though we haven’t really done anything like it before, we can’t wait to take part. We’ve started fundraising and would absolutely appreciate any support towards our endeavor for this very worthy cause.”

Tracey, Rebecca, Rachel and Matthew will join participants travelling by ferry to Holyhead on the day, before being taken by coach to begin their adventures. After completing Little Zipper, a line to build confidence, the participants will ascend Penrhyn Quarry towards the Big Top of Velocity. This is where the pulsating fun starts!

Whetting appetites further still, participants on the day will also have the opportunity to experience the thrilling Zip World Fforest Coaster set in the idyllic Conwy Valley.

By taking part in this adventure of a lifetime, ‘zippers’ will help to raise vital funds for the national child protection charity. Those taking part are asked for a deposit of €150 to secure their place on the trip and to fundraise €500 in support of the ISPCC’s work. The ISPCC delivers innovative child-centered services, including Childline, in a number of locations throughout Ireland. As Ireland’s only 24-hour listening service for children and young people, Childline provides free, confidential and non-judgmental support.

As part of her family’s fundraising ahead of the ISPCC Extreme Zipline Challenge, Rebecca O’Keeffe has set up a donations page on Facebook in her name. Alternatively, anyone wishing to support this delightfully daring endeavor is welcome to drop donations into Play and Learn Creche and Montessori on the Cahir Road in Clonmel. All involved in the business will be cheering on Tracey, Rebecca, Rachel and Matthew each exhilarating second of the way.

Those who would like to join the O’Keeffe family in seizing the opportunity to take on this high-octane challenge are encouraged to register their interest early to secure their place on the trip. For more information and to register interest, see https://www.ispcc.ie/get-involved/upcoming-events/readytofly-zipline-challenge-in-aid-of-ispcc-childline/16331 or ispcc.ie.