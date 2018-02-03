Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, February 3, 2018

The late Patsy Coffey

The death has occurred of Patsy Coffey, Castlegrace, Clogheen, Tipperary on February 1st 2018. Patsy (tragically) deeply regretted by his loving wife Pat, sons Gary and Kenneth, daughter Emma, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, uncle, aunt, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 2pm. Removal on Monday for 12 o'clock Mass in St. John the Baptist Church Duhill. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Crowe

The death has occurred of Michael Cr0we, Croquemore, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, and Wellington, New Zealand, on January 1st 2018, Michael. Predeceased by his parents William and Mary. Very sadly missed by his loving partner Angela, children Elizabeth and Jonathan, sister Mary, brothers John, Pat, Willie, Richard, James, Brendan, Noel and Hubert, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

Mass for Michael will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Kilfeacle, Co. Tipperary on Sunday, February 4th, at 6pm.

The late John Gleeson

The death has occurred of John Gleeson, Knocknagorriff, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary / Templederry, Tipperary. (Peacefully) at Nenagh General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, son Tim, daughters Joanne and Dr. Pauline Shiakallis, daughter-in-law Patricia, son-in-law Sergis also by Ted, grandchildren Zoe, Claudia, Lucy, Holly and Andreas, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 KN93) this Sunday from 4 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to Templederry Church at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery.

The late Alice Harris

The death has occurred of Alice Harris (née O'Shaughnessy), Childers Park and formerly Derheen, Thurles. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her sons John and Damien, brothers Noel, sisters Emily and Imelda, grandchildren, great grandson, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 3rd February from 5.pm to 7.pm. Arriving at S/S Joseph & Brigid, Church, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday 4th February at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.