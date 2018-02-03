Clonmel Red Cross takes delivery of new state-of-the-art ambulance

Tributes were paid to the wonderful volunteers of Clonmel Red Cross when the branch took possession of a spanking new ambulance on Friday.

Minister Paul Kehoe launched the vehicle outside the Town Hall and also present was former minister and current national chairman of the Red Cross, Pat Carey.

The majority of the €90,000 funding came from the state but branch secretary Darren Ryan pointed out that €18,000 had been collected locally and he paid tribute to the people of Clonmel and surrounding areas for their generosity.

“We parked the ambulance in the town centre, outside the Town Hall, so the people of Clonmel could see where all their donations went. This money came from so many different collections over so many years and this beautiful new ambulance is the fruit of all that effort”, Mr Ryan, also a member of the Red Cross national executive, said.

Members of Clonmel Red Cross gave 2,500 hours of voluntary service to the Clonmel area over the past year and Minister Kehoe congratulated them on this effort.

And Area Director, John Ryan, said he would provide plenty of work for the branch members to do in their new ambulance over the coming years.

Minister Kehoe added - “This is a day of celebration for Clonmel and I wish the branch the very best in the future with this state-of-the-art vehicle”.