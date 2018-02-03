25 jobs for Clonmel with new discount clothing brand store

Clonmel looks set to get 25 new jobs with the news of a new arrival at the town's Showgrounds Shopping Centre.

The shopping centre has announced that it will soon welcome a new, 8,500 square foot Dealz store - creating up to 25 jobs.

However the new store is not what shopper might expect from a Dealz store, which already has a branch in the town centre, as this shop will also carry the discount clothing range Pep&Co - the first outside Dublin.

It is hoped the new store will be open in the Showgrounds Shopping Centre by Easter. Recruitment has not yet started.

This new store will take up what is now four separate empty units in the shopping centre, beside the current Iceland food store.

Pep&Co in the UK offer jeans from £4. Pep&Co say "it's our mission to help families in every community spend less on their clothing.

"We have a selection of styles, sizes, colours and fits to suit the whole family, and we even have stylish touches you need to PEP up your home."

PEP&CO is backed by the large South African retail group, Pepkor. The group was established in 1965 and now employs over 32,000 people in 3,800 stores across Europe, Africa, and Australasia.