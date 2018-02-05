Tipperary weather alert! Snow and ice forecast for Monday night

There is a snow and ice warning for Tipperary for Monday night.

The Met Eireatt Status Yellow warning is for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, East Cork, Tipperary and Waterford

This evening and tonight, falls of snow will give accumulations of 0 to 3 cm leading to hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths.

Meanwhile a Status Yellow alert for low temperatures is already in place

There will be low temperatures of between -3 and -5 degrees in many parts of Ireland today with sharp or severe frost and icy patches, leading to hazardous driving conditions.