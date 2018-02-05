Clonmel store helps Ireland star launch school soccer blitz

Clonmel boys and girls are invited to get involved in a schools soccer blitz competition.

To highlight the recently launched sponsorship of the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme, Republic of Ireland footballer Keith Andrews was a special guest at the SPAR Guild Retailer event 2018 which took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Cork.

Pictured with Keith were Sile Condon and Aine Fahey from SPAR Clonmel.

The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s is a five-a-side school blitz competition open to boys and girls from 4th, 5th and 6th class, and puts emphasis on fun and inclusivity. Register for the SPAR5s by February 9th at www.fai.ie/primary5