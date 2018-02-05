Large sum of cash stolen from Co. Tipperary house 

Burglars stole a substantial quantity of cash in a daytime raid on a house near Cappawhite village last Wednesday, January 31.

The house at Cappagh, Cappawhite was broken into between 12.30pm and around 2pm while the occupants were out.

Gardai in Tipperary Town are investigating the break-in and have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Cappagh area last Wednesday to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.