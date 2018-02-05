New primary care centre in Carrick on Suir to open in March

Construction of the new Primary Care Centre in Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary is nearing completion and the facility will be opening in March.

The state of the art facility is being built on site at St. Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir. When fully operational, the centre will complement services already being delivered by primary care/community healthcare services in the Carrick on Suir area.

Confirming that plans are on track in Carrick on Suir, Ms. Anna Marie Lanigan (Head of Service/Primary Care, South East Community Healthcare) said:

“I am delighted to be leading on this very positive development, where the quality of care delivered to the service user is enhanced. I am confident that this development will provide an environment where the service user can tangibly see and benefit from the services provided. In particular this new Primary Care Centre in Carrick on Suir will mean that primary care services will be delivered in one location and there will be greater integration of primary care team members ie GPs, Public Health Nurses, Public Health Nurses, Occupational Therapists, Physiotherapists, Speech & Language Therapists etc.”

Currently, Primary Care Centres (PCCs) are operational in Gorey, Kilkenny City, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, Carlow Town, Tipperary Town, Tramore and Waterford City. Three more Primary Care Centres are nearing completion at St. Otteran’s Hospital in Waterford, Dungarvan Community Hospital, Co. Waterford and Wexford Town