Clonmel garda station upgrade approved while planning proceeds on new building

Improvements are to be carried out at Clonmel Garda Station to bring facilities up to an acceptable standard until the new station is built on the former Kickham Barracks site.

Deputy Michael Lowry confirmed today (Monday) that the contracts for the new Garda Station in Clonmel at Kickham Barracks will be signed in the coming weeks and the OPW has now allocated funding for the project.

Speaking on Monday morning after the announcement Deputy Lowry stated: “I recently arranged a meeting between representatives of The Garda Representative Association (GRA) with Minister Kevin Moran who has responsibility for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief.

At the meeting on Monday - Garda Michelle Cahill, Garda Liam Tobin, Minister Kevin Moran, Michael Lowry TD, GRA Representative Garda Thomas Finnan.

“At that meeting the Garda Body outlined their frustration and anger at having to work in the exciting station in Clonmel under deplorable conditions. I am pleased to confirm that arising from this meeting and discussions it has now been agreed that interim works will be carried out on the exciting Garda Station in Clonmel.

“These interim works involve the complete replacement and insulation of proper toilet and hygiene facilities and the replacement of the archaic holding cells with modernised units. To alleviate personnel congestion and overcrowding in the station, approval has also been given to lease additional administrative office space in the building adjacent to the current station.

“It is necessary to carry out these interim works because after contacts are signed before the end of February, the new building will take approximately two years to construct and fit out. It would be unreasonable to expect Gardai to continue working during the building period in a substandard building which has so many obvious defects”.

Deputy Lowry concluded: “I am delighted to have worked with the GRA and Minister Moran to make the breakthrough on what is a prolonged and frustrating issue.”