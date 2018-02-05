18 year-old youth to appear before district court charged with Co. Tipperary house burglary 

An 18 year-old youth will appear before Tipperary District Court on Wednesday charged in connection with a house burglary in Donohill village last week.

The burglary occurred around 1.30am last Wednesday, January 31.

Gardai arrested a youth from Tipperary Town later that day and he appeared before Nenagh District Court last Thursday, February 1. He was remanded in custody to appear before this week's sitting of Tipperary Court at the Excel Centre in Tipperary Town.