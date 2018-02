Burglars swiped a number of power tools from a garage in Carrick-on-Suir over the weekend.

The break-in to the garage at Lower Ballylynch, Carrick-on-Suir was reported to Gardai on Monday morning.

A Garda spokesman appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Lower Ballylynch area last weekend to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024.