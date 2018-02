A computer hard drive was stolen in a burglary of a Cashel house on Sunday.

The house at Inniscara, Old Road, Cashel was broken into between 6pm and 8pm on February 4.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in that area of Cashel on Sunday evening to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222 or Cashel Garda Station at (062) 62866.