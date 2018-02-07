Motorist dies following early morning Tipperary crash

Gardaí at Tipperary town Garda Station are appealing for witnesses to a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision this morning, Wednesday 7th February 2018.

At approximately 4.40am Gardaí were called to the scene of a single car collision at Lacken, Kilshane, Co Tipperary (N24).

It is understood the car left the road and struck a wall.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male in his 20s was seriously injured and removed from the scene by Ambulance to South Tipperary Regional Hospital in Clonmel.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or who may have information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station 062-80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.