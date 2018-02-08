Tipperary adult education projects shortlisted for top awards

Two Tipperary Adult Education Programmes have been shortlisted for an AONTAS STAR Award.

The STAR Awards (Showcasing Teamwork, Awarding Recognition) are an awards initiative organised by the national adult learning organisation, AONTAS, to recognise and celebrate the work undertaken by adult learning initiatives throughout Ireland.

The shortlisted programmes include:

• The Roscrea Education Centre has been nominated for its programme which provides supports to young people who have experienced bereavements. The Roscrea Education Centre has been shortlisted in the 'Adult Learning Initiatives that Promote Wellbeing' category.

• Tipperary ETB's programme 'Kickstart your Way to a Healthy Lifestyle' based in Clonmel has been shortlisted for the award. The programme offers practical training in healthy eating, exercise, mental health care and stress management as well as cardiovascular and respiratory screening. Kickstart your Way to a Healthy Lifestyle has been shortlisted in the 'Adult Learning Initiatives that Promote Wellbeing' category.

Commenting on the shortlist, Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS, said: “The STAR awards are an opportunity to celebrate the positive contribution that adult education initiatives make to individual adult learners, local communities and wider society. The quality of nominations was exceptional, resulting in a highly competitive process, and the impact these two educational programmes have on the social, cultural and economic development of the local area was evident to see and we’re delighted to have such wonderful initiatives shortlisted for a STAR award.”

Judging of the STAR Awards will comprise two stages: In the first stage, nominated projects are shortlisted by an independent judging panel, whose membership is drawn from the education, business and technology sectors. The second stage gives staff and learners from the shortlisted projects the opportunity to meet with the judging panel before they make their final decision.