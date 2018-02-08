Dolphins spotted swimming in the River Suir at Carrick-on-Suir

There have been sightings of dolphins in the River Suir in Carrick-on-Suir in recent days.

Inland Fisheries Ireland told The Nationalist its inspector covering the Carrick-on-Suir area has received several reports of sighting of three to four dolphins in the tidal part of the Suir in Carrick-on-Suir downstream of Dillon Bridge. Those who have seen the mammal believe they are Bottlenose dolphins but that hasn't been confirmed. They swim upstream from the Waterford Estuary with the tide.

Suzanne Campion of IFI said they believe the dolphins have come up river chasing Kelt salmon returning to the sea after spawning. "Kelt salmon would be lethargic and easy to catch,” she explained. T

This picture showing a dolphin in the Suir in Carrick-on-Suir was taken by local amateur photographer Jackie Ryan.