Tipperary motorists urged to be careful on the roads with snow and ice warning

Motorists are urged to be careful on the roads with a snow and ice warning for the entire country.

This morning, scattered snow showers may lead to accumulations of up to 3 cm. Showers most frequent in the west and north.

It will remain cold this morning with frost and icy patches. Showers of rain, sleet and snow will continue, mainly in the west and north.

This afternoon, they'll be mainly of rain and sleet and will become more isolated. Good sunny spells also. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

Tonight will start off mainly dry with clear spells. Frost and icy patches will develop with lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees. Around midnight, rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards to all areas overnight along with fresh, gusty southerly winds bringing a rise in temperatures and clearing any frost.