Tipperary man who assaulted two gardai pays compensation in court

A Kilsheelan man who assaulted two gardai at a house in Carrick-on-Suir, presented €1,000 compensation for the injured officers to a district court last week.

Solicitor Eamonn Hayes presented the compensation saved by his client Philip O'Halloran to last Thursday's sitting of Carrick-on-Suir District Court.

O'Halloran pleaded guilty at Carrick Court last autumn to assaulting and harming a male and female garda at a house in Pearse Square on March 19 last year.

He punched the male garda in the face and body a number of times and pushed the female officer over a table when they were called to a domestic incident at the house.

One of the gardai assaulted by O'Halloran is still off duty because of the assault.

A Probation Service Report was presented to Judge Terence Finn at last week's court sitting which outlined that the defendant failed to complete an anger management course.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes explained to Judge Finn that his client was engaging with the Probation Service in Waterford while he was living at an address at O'Connell Street in that city.

This prosecution came to the attention of his client's employer and he was let go from his job. This resulted in his place of residence and his engagement with the Probation Service in Waterford coming to an end.

Judge Finn said he had received correspondence from various family members of O'Halloran's appealing for the court's forebearance.

On the other side of the equation, there was a Garda still off duty as a result of the assault he suffered and who may never return to duty because of the psychological impact of the incident on him.

Judge Finn further adjourned the case to May 3 and referred O'Halloran back to the Probation Service.

He directed that O'Halloran be fully open with the Probation Service in relation to counselling he was undergoing and re-engage with the anger management programme.

He warned O'Halloran that while the case was being adjourned, the prospect of a prison sentence hadn't been removed.