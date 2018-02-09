American sisters trace their Tipperary roots on Fethard visit

Among the many recent visitors to the Fethard Horse Country Experience were sisters Patricia Croy and Catherine Ellis of Marysville, Ohio, USA.

They were visiting Fethard as part of a trip retracing family connections in the area.

They related that their mother Margaret Power, originally from Tullicussane, Drangan, worked in the Castle Inn in Fethard before she emigrated to America c. 1911.

She was only about twenty when she left Ireland accompanied by her sixteen-year old brother John.

They settled in Ohio where Margaret met and married Patrick McEvoy from Daingean, Co. Offaly.

Margaret's brother John Power, also known as Jack, returned from America a short time later to his native Drangan and married a local girl Cathy Russell. He subsequently served in the Free State Army.

Patricia married Dick Croy, a mailman, who had served in the American Navy. Together they set up home in nearby, raised a family, and opened a up a fishing bait store which they ran for fifty years.

Upon retirement they sold the store to a banking corporation. The new bank which now stands there has presented Patricia with her own private parking space for life in honour of her previous occupancy of the site.

Catherine married Leroy Ellis, a local farmer who served with the American army in England and France during the Second world war. Catharine herself worked as Clerk of the Courthouse for forty-five years.

She served on the Ohio Civil Rights Commission and was part of the group that was instrumental in encouraging Honda to set up their manufacturing plant in Marysville, a facility that brought major employment to the town and the surrounding area.

The two sisters were delighted to be back in Fethard revisiting the local sites and very much enjoyed their tour of the FHC Experience. They were particularly impressed with the introductory audio- visual which gives such a wonderful overview of the architectural and archaeological treasures of Fethard and the environs.