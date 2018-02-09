Tipperary mother of seven scoops €30,000 Lottery windfall

Tipperary woman, Marianne Cunningham had that Friday feeling at National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today as she collected a cheque for a whopping €30,005 from the TellyBingo Snowball prize on Friday 2nd February.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Maxol/Mace service station on Fr. Matthew St in Tipperary Town.

Discussing her plans for her €30,005 windfall, the Tipperary woman from Golden unselfishly declared that all of her prizemoney would be spent on her children:

“I have seven children between the ages of 7-19 so I’ll have no shortage of spending tips,” quipped the lucky Tipperary woman as she received the all-important cheque.

“I will have three of the children in college next September so this lovely prize will come in very handy indeed,” she added.

TellyBingo gives players the chance to play Bingo in thier own homes every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at a cost of €2.50. Marianne Cunningham was one of two winners who shared the €60,000 TellyBingo Snowball prize on Friday 2nd February. The other winning ticket was sold at Thomas Garvey’s on Lower Rock Street on Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Marianne found out about her win when she sat down with her family late on Friday night to view the recording of the TellyBingo show which was aired earlier in the day:

“I only sat down to watch TellyBingo very late on Friday night. I was marking off my numbers and we were all roaring and shouting as we got closer to the prize. There was absolute pandemonium in the house when my last number came out. It was such an amazing feeling,” she said.

