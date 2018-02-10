Tipperary garda traffic corps numbers more than halved in ten years

The number of gardai assiged to road policing in Tipperary has more than halved since 2008.

A reply to a Fianna Fail parliamentary question in the Dail showed that nationally the number of garda traffic corps members went from 1,093 in 2008 to 643 in 2017.

In Tipperary, the numbers dropped from 46 in 2008 to just 21 last year.

There were drops throught the country but the percentage drop in Tipperary was one of the highest.

The number dropped steadily over the period.

From 46 in 2008, it went to 40 in 2009; 31 in 2010; 28 in 2011; 26 in 2012; 22 in 2013; 23 in 2014; and 21 in 2015, 2016 and last year.