Tipperary ladies footballers honoured with civic reception by County Council

Further honours came the way of the all-conquering Tipperary ladies football team when they were honoured with a civic reception by Tipperary County Council on Friday night.

The gala event took place in Ardfinnan, the home village of team captain Samantha Lambert.

The team head to Tyrone this weekend for the third round of the National Football League with glowing words of congratulations ringing in their ears.

Tyrone was the team they beat in the final to win the All Ireland intermediate title last September.

Tipperary went through the year unbeaten, winning Division Three of the league, the Munster title and the All Ireland title.

As council chairperson Phyll Bugler said, they were the only Tipperary GAA team to claim an All Ireland title in 2017.

The players had brought honour to their families, their clubs and their county, she said, and they can all be justly proud of their achievements.

Council chief executive said it would be quite normal for young women such as they to enjoy a night at home or a social night on the town but instead they gave unselfishly to their sport.

“You have made that unselfish choice for your club and your county”, he said.

Councillors from all parties joined in the messages of congratulations, reminding the players of the honour and pride they had brought to Tipperary.

Ladies football chairman Lar Roche said the game was rooted in the community. He said the civic reception was awarded on behalf of the ordinary people of Tipperary, the people who were the friends and neighbours of the players.

“They are our own people so that is why the honour is so important to us”, the Galtee Rovers man said.