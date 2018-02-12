Mullinahone shop and Clonmel houses are burgled 

Burglars stole cigarettes, a cash register and cash from a shop in Mullinahone at the weekend while two homes in Clonmel were also burgled, according to Clonmel Garda Station.

The Mullinahone store was broken into around 8.30pm on Saturday. The burglars entered the building by smashing a window. Two suspects were seen fleeing the premises.

Two houses in the Springfields and Willow Park areas of Clonmel were broken into the same night. The criminals entered the Springfields property by forcing open a rear door. No property was reported stolen from the premises.

Alcohol and jewellery were stolen from the Willow Park house that was burgled sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in Mullinahone village and these two residential areas of Clonmel over the weekend to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.