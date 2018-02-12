Quick acting gardai recover copper cabling stolen from Co. Tipperary business
Gardai have recovered a quantity of copper cabling and batteries stolen from a business premises in Carrick-on-Suir three days ago.
The items were swiped from a business located at the Mill River Business Park in the town in the early hours of last Friday morning.
Gardai investigating the crime executed a search warrant on a house in Clonmel later that day and found the stolen cabling and batteries.
A Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station spokesman said arrests will follow the recovery of the property.
