Quick acting gardai recover copper cabling stolen from Co. Tipperary business

Aileen Hahesy

Gardai have recovered a quantity of copper cabling and batteries stolen from a business premises in Carrick-on-Suir three days ago.  

The items were swiped from a business located at the Mill River Business Park in the town in the early hours of last Friday morning. 

Gardai investigating the crime executed a search warrant on a house in Clonmel later that day and found the stolen cabling and batteries. 

A Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station spokesman said arrests will follow the recovery of the property. 