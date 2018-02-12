Tipperary weather warning: more wind and snow on the way tonight!

Tipperary weather is battering the county this week – and another weather warning has been issued for this evening!

The following Weather Advisory was issued by Met Eireann on Monday, February 12: A spell of wet and windy weather, with thundery downpours, will sweep eastwards over the country during Monday evening and night.

Gusts between 90 and 110km/h will occur in Atlantic, southern and later eastern coastal fringes for a time. Some accumulations of snow are possible during the period also.

The warning is valid from 6pm today (Monday) until 6am tomorrow (Tuesday).