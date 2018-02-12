Burst main causing disruption to water supply in Ballinure and Killenaule area

Water tankers are bring brough in to assist residents in several areas of Tipperary with no water supply due to a burst water main.

Irish Water customers in the Ballinure and Killenaule areas of Co Tipperary may be experiencing disruption to their water supply due to a burst watermain.

Crews working on behalf of Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are on site and have completed repairs on the burst pipe. However, as the level of water in the reservoir and network has drained down, it may take up to 36 hours for normal water supply to be restored to all customers.

Affected areas include Killenaule, Ballinunty, Gortnahoe, Ballynonty, Glengoole, Ballysloe, Dualla, Ballinure and surrounding areas.

In the meantime tankers of waters will be available at Gortnahoe Community Hall, Glengoole Millennium Family Resource Centre and Henry Laffan Heights in Killenaule until 5pm on February 13th.

Members of the public are advised to bring their own containers. It is important to note that, while this water is safe to drink, it is recommended that people should boil the water before use as the containers used to collect it may not be fully sterile.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this incident and we are working as a matter of priority to restore normal supply.

For further updates please see the Service and Supply section of the Irish Water website, www.water.ie or contact 1850 278 278.