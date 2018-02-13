Tipperary motorway M8 closed following two separate collisions near Cahir

The M8 remains closed until further notice at J11 Cahir South following two separate collisions, one northbound and another southbound.

Southbound motorists should divert at J10 Cahir North and northbound at J11.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Gardaí in Cahir are urging road users to slow down on the motorway both ways in the area due to very poor conditions.

