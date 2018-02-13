Fireworks over Carrick-on-Suir's Ormond Castle planned for St Patrick's Day 

The OPW has given the go ahead for a fireworks display at the back of Ormond Castle on St Patrick's Day.

Cllr David Dunne of Carrick-on-Suir St Patrick's Day Parade Committee said he received the green light from the OPW last Friday that the fireworks display could go ahead on the evening of Saturday, March 17.

Thousands gathered at Sean Healy Park after last year's parade to watch the town's inaugural St Patrick's Day fireworks display over the River Suir.

Ormond Castle is the finish point for this year's parade and backdrop for the fireworks extravaganza as "St Patrick meets the Tudors" is the parade's theme.

Cllr Dunne said the St Patrick's Day Parade will start from the Glanbia Co-Op Store at Carrickbeg between 5pm and 5.30pm on St Patrick's Day. It will cross Dillon Bridge and proceed down Main Street, through the West Gate, down Kickham Street and onto the N24. It will then head up New Street and finish at Ormond Castle.

The Parade Committee has issued an appeal for social, sporting and community groups from Carrick-on-Suir town and communities throughout the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District to enter floats and walking groups in the parade.

Any group interested in taking part in the parade can do so by contacting Cllr Dunne at (086) 3476317 or through the Carrick-on-Suir St Patrick's Day Parade Committee Facebook page.