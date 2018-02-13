Two Tipperary women win €75,000 on Winning Streak show

Two women from Co. Tipperary had a blast on the National Lottery Winning Streak gameshow on RTE One last Saturday (10th February) winning a total of €75,000 between them.

Denise Cullen, from Nenagh, won €30,000 and will share it with four members of her family, while Ballyfinane woman, Catriona Quigley won €45,000 for her dad John Ryan, who she was playing for.

Public health nurse, Denise was playing on behalf of her sister, Noreen Ryan as the family say she is the lucky one and put her name on all draws they enter. Denise purchased the Winning Streak scratch card last summer and only remembered that she had the lucky three star ticket at the bottom of her handbag over Christmas. She then decided to put her sister Noreen’s name on the ticket because she is the lucky one!

Originally meeting Donal on a blind date, Denise married her husband in 2005 and they have two children, Ella (6) and Rián (2). She works at Pearse Street Primary Care Centre in Dublin.

Catriona Ryan played Winning Streak on Saturday on behalf of her father John Ryan. The Tipperary man never misses an episode of Winning Streak and he was in shock last weekend as his name was pulled out of the drum by Sinead Kennedy and Marty Whelan. As soon as his name was called, a delighted John (77) decided he wanted his lucky daughter, Catriona to take his place on the show.

Retired Irish Rail worker, John has been married to Limerick woman, Kay for over 40 years and they plan to spend their Winning Streak prize money on home renovations. Catriona, who works in Dunnes Stores in Thurles is married to husband, Paddy since 2003 and they have two children, Darragh (15) and Emma (11). Supporting Catriona in the Winning streak audience this Saturday were her brother, John and her sisters Ellen, Anne and Josie.

The Winning Streak audience was buzzing from the huge Tipp supporting contingent and both Denise and Catriona did their families and county proud.