Dead horse found in Cahir hours after call made for horse warden in Tipperary

Another case of horrific horse cruelty was discovered in Cahir hours after demands were made for a full time horse warden to be appointed for County Tipperary.

On Monday afternoon Tipperary county councillors called on the Department of Agriculture to appoint a horse warden for the county.

Hours later the carcass of a dead horse was discovered in a field outside Cahir along with eight other horses which were in a poor condition.

The grim discovery in a field near a meat factory in Cahir intensifies the pressure on the Department of Agriculture to appoint a designated horse warden for County Tipperary.

The latest case of cruelty in Cahir follows the discovery of the bodies of rotting and decomposed horses in Knocklofty, Suir Island and Glenconnor in the Clonmel area.

Clonmel Mayor Catherine Carey, who visited the scene in Cahir on Tuesday morning, said she was sickened by the sight she witnessed.

“It was just awful. Horses are just being left to rot in the fields” she said.

The “barbaric acts” of cruelty which caused a public outcry were condemned by members of Tipperary County Council on Monday as they called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine to appoint a horse warden.

The council meeting in Clonmel was told that public meetings and protest marches to highlight cruelty to horses would take place in Clonmel.

Council members were told that meetings between an inter agency group consisting of the County Council, gardai and Department of Agriculture have been stepped up and now meet on a fortnightly basis.

An inspection process of 150 council sites around the county is underway to check for abandoned horses left illegally on council property and in some cases horses have been moved off council property to the pound.

The shocking cases of cruelty to horses were recalled by members who demanded action be taken to counter the growing problem of cruelty to horses in Tipperary.

Motions calling for a horse warden tabled by councillors Pat English and Catherine Carey were passed by the council.