Lipsync Battle success for D'Unbearables!

The spectacular Lip Syn Fundraiser aid of Scoil Aonghusa Special School Cashel was a fabulous night with huge support from families, local community and friends.

Organisers thank judges Michael Lowry, Siobhan Keyes Ryan, Lorraine Murphy from TippFM and Willie Flynn AKA Will.I.Cam

Thanks also to main sponsers, Amneal Cashel for their support and help on the night.

A big thank you to all participating acts and everyone who helped in putting the show together.

Winners on the night were D'Unbearables Staff members Eamon Fogarty, Kenneth Horgan, Dean Thompson and Liam O'Dwyer pictured here with past pupil Alan Ryan