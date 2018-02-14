Illegal dumping on Carrick-on-Suir social club's grounds is a fire hazard

Members of a Carrick-on-Suir social club fear an illegal rubbish dump spilling over onto their cluhouse grounds poses a serious health and safety risk and fire hazard.

The Social & Literary Club located at Callaghan's Lane off Castle Street has been blighted by illegal dumping for months.

An array of household waste has been dumped in the yard of the house nextdoor by squatters and spilled over into rear of the Social & Literary Club's site right next to the clubhouse.

Our picture shows the extent of the waste dumped on the Social & Literary Club site ranging from a washing machine and gas bottle to drink bottles and cans.

Club Secretary Joe McCauley said the illegally dumped rubbish on their grounds is a health hazard and fire hazard as well as an eyesore.

"We are concerned that someone will come down and set fire to the rubbish and our clubhouse could go up. It's a real concern," he told The Nationalist.

He finds it hard to even look at the ugly dumpsite that has mushroomed next to their well kept clubhouse. "We are struggling to keep out heads above water and it's hard for us to attract new members with this dumping," he said.

Mr McCauley said the firebrigade has been called several times to put our fires at the dumpsite nextdoor to them. He and another club member even tried to quench one of these fires with buckets of water to stop it spreading to their clubhouse.

The snooker and social club, which boasts 72 members, has tried to contact the owner of the house next door where the dumping originates. Mr McCauley said they have also contacted Tipperary Co. Council requesting it takes a prosecution against the landowner and gets the rubbish cleaned up.

Carrick-on-Suir Fianna Fail Cllr Kieran Bourke highlighted the illegal dumping at Callaghan's Lane at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting. He appealed to the Council to clean up the dump site and bring illegal dumping prosecutions if possible.

A separate dump site on the other side of the lane opposite the Social & Literary Club was cleaned up by the owner of the site on the day of the Council meeting and the landowner erected CCTV warning signs around his property to deter further dumping. Cllr Bourke praised this landowner for the the clean up he carried out but criticised the Council for its lack of action on the dumped rubbish blighting the Social & Literary Club.

He said he brought officials to the site of the illegal dumping next door to the Social & Literary Club over a year ago and to the attention of the Council's Environment Department but nothing was done.

He pointed out that this rubbish was dumped 150ms from Ormond Castle and about 50ms from Main Street.

Cllr Bourke said while the dumping was taking place on private property, it was visible from the lane, which was a public road taken-in-charge by the local authority five years ago. He argued that by law if rubbish is visible from a public road, the local authority is obliged to clean it up."

Marion O'Neill of the Co. Council's Environment Department said the Council issued legal notices under the Waste Management Acts to the registered owner of the house where the illegal dumping was originating before Christmas and in the past few days directing him to clean up the property and to remove it from dereliction.

She said if the property owner, who lives outside the county, fails to comply with these notices, the Co. Council will clean up the site and put a charge against the property for the cost of the clean up.