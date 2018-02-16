Rathkeevin National School marks 150th Anniversary
Old school books
This year marks the 150th Anniversary of the foundation of Rathkeevin National School (1868-2018).
Currently a publication is being prepared to commemorate this special occasion.
If you can source any photos/ objects relating to the past history of the school, please drop into the office.
Especially being sought are written reminiscences from people who attended school at Rathkeevin.
Contact: Pat O’Brien, Rathkeevin National School. Tel. 052-6121680 or email: rathkeevinns@gmail.com
