Calling all Tipperary Silver Surfers!

Age Action and open eir are encouraging people across County Tipperary to enter the 2018 open eir Silver Surfer Awards. The closing date is fast approaching – entries must be submitted by Wednesday, 21st February.

Now in its ninth year, the Awards recognise and reward the achievements of older people using technology and the Internet as well as the volunteers who teach these skills. This is a great opportunity to nominate yourself or someone you know who is making a difference by using technology in their daily lives.

The six categories for the 2018 open eir Silver Surfer Awards are:

• The Getting Started IT Award – An older person who is new to technology and has overcome challenges to become an IT user.

• Hobbies on the Net Award – An older person who uses the internet to pursue their passion or hobby, or who uses IT for communication and social networking.

• Golden IT Award – An individual over the age of 80 who uses technology to enhance their life.

• Community Champion IT Award – An older person who uses the internet to benefit their community locally or nationally

• The IT Enthusiast Award – The ‘Give it a Go’ older person who embraces the internet or technology with a sense of fun and adventure.

• IT Tutor(s) of the Year Award – An individual volunteer or group of volunteers of any age who provide voluntary support for older learners

Nominations can be made through the Age Action website (www.ageaction.ie). The awards ceremony takes place in eir’s Head Office, 1HSQ, on Tuesday, 17th April 2018.