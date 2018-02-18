Newcastle First Responders call for volunteers

Why not join Newcastle Community First Responders. A Voluntary Organisation - No Joining Fee - Full training given in CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) & AED (Automated External Defibrillator) use -Just a few hours a week - Be a part of the Newcastle Team - We operate within a 3 mile/5km radius of your Community.

For more information please come to our Open Information Night on Wednesday, February 21, in the Newcastle Community Hall, commencing at 7.30pm.

All are welcome.

Representatives from Community First Responder Ireland and the National Ambulance Service will address the meeting.

For more information please contact Sean on 087 6618373 Marian 087 1254882 or Ciara on 086 3176953

Community First Responders provide a vital support to their communities in primarily Heart Attack, Cardiac Arrest and Breathing Difficulties.

They are able to provide Emergency Medical care for these types of incidents while awaiting the arrival of an Emergency Ambulance. Community First Responders also provide support and reassurance to patients and their families following a medical emergency.