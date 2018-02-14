Mullinahone dumping upsetting local community

Has someone sanctioned a rubbish dump for the village of Mullinahone, residents ask? Just past the village on the way out to Killaghy Graveyard where the piggery once was, it seems as if a village rubbish dump is building up.

Lots of rubbish is being dumped in the entrance to the old piggery. This, of course, is next door to our Parish Playground.

Many people are upset by this development. No doubt, those who dump rubbish or their cars in this area can be identified. Perhaps it is time to do so and to prevent this dump building up. Please keep your eyes opened and be prepared to report what you see.